Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 5.80 Per Share

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.07) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Galliford Try Price Performance

Shares of GFRD stock opened at GBX 166.60 ($1.92) on Wednesday. Galliford Try has a 52-week low of GBX 142.80 ($1.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 207.20 ($2.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £183.48 million and a P/E ratio of 3,288.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 158.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 166.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Terry Miller bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 166 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £2,490 ($2,867.01).

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

Further Reading

