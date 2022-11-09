Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
GLMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Maxim Group cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
GLMD stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.
Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.