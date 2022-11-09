Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GLMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Maxim Group cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

GLMD stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.