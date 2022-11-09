Galxe (GAL) Hits Market Cap of $52.35 Million

Galxe (GAL) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Galxe token can now be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00008778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Galxe has a market capitalization of $52.35 million and approximately $51.65 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Galxe has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Galxe

Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,161,333 tokens. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galxe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

