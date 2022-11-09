Generac Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Generac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $8.91 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%.

Generac Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GNRC. Cowen decreased their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. OTR Global lowered Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

Shares of GNRC opened at $103.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Generac has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $463.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

