Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.69-$2.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.32 billion-$4.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Genpact in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Genpact Trading Down 3.1 %

G stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.55. 1,963,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,790. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Genpact has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.03.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $32,769.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,536.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,422,253.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $32,769.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,536.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,713 shares of company stock valued at $6,625,969. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

