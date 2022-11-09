GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $9.23

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.23, but opened at $9.69. GH Research shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 654 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

GH Research Trading Up 8.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $504.70 million, a PE ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHRS. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GH Research by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,292,000 after buying an additional 1,983,573 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GH Research by 2.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GH Research by 16.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GH Research by 249.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

