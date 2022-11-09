Global Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:AASP) Shares Up 17.4%

Shares of Global Acquisitions Co. (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Rating) shot up 17.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 5,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 4,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
Global Acquisitions Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40.
Global Acquisitions Company Profile
Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021. Global Acquisitions Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
