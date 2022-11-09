Global Water Resources (GWRS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, analysts expect Global Water Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Global Water Resources stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.73. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $19.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 30.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 23.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWRS. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Water Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Global Water Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

