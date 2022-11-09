Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 7,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 57,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

