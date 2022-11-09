Gode Chain (GODE) Price Hits $0.0114 on Exchanges

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 22.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and $1.79 million worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gode Chain has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00547888 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,568.96 or 0.28538606 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000374 BTC.

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

