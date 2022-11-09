Goldfinch (GFI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $803,019.00

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Goldfinch has a market cap of $17.03 million and approximately $803,019.00 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00003473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Goldfinch alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.54 or 0.00539676 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,772.06 or 0.28133244 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,135,286 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldfinch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldfinch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.