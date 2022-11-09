Governance OHM Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and $912,116.00 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for $2,296.11 or 0.14341947 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002697 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00561352 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,637.81 or 0.29239929 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000372 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
