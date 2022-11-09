Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.58

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.58 and traded as high as $61.56. Great Southern Bancorp shares last traded at $61.19, with a volume of 14,095 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William V. Turner sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $490,597.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 232,095 shares in the company, valued at $14,083,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,201 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 173,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 51,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

