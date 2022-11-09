Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Grocery Outlet in a research note issued on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $34.26 on Monday. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 10,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $431,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,622.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,345.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 10,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $431,008.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,622.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,560 shares of company stock worth $11,126,487 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

