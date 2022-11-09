Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Trading 5.4% Higher

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.43. 6,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 290,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

GCMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.36.

Grosvenor Capital Management ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $104.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.19 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 186.25% and a net margin of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grosvenor Capital Management stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

