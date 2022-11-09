Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Raises Dividend to $3.31 Per Share

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 3.3121 per share by the transportation company on Monday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.15.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a payout ratio of 85.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to earn $7.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.7%.

NYSE:PAC traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.33. 26,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.51. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $112.88 and a twelve month high of $167.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

PAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

