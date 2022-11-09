Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Raises Dividend to $3.31 Per Share

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 3.3121 per share by the transportation company on Monday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.15.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a payout ratio of 85.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to earn $7.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.7%.
NYSE:PAC traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.33. 26,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.51. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $112.88 and a twelve month high of $167.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.
PAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
