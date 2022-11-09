GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. GXO Logistics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.70-$2.90 EPS.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE:GXO traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $37.24. 128,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 26.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 9.6% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 7.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

