Hallador Energy (HNRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.93 million for the quarter. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%.

Shares of NASDAQ HNRG opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $252.65 million, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.77. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $8.33.

In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 75,414 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $542,226.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,054,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 75,212 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $549,799.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,260.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 721,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,601 in the last 90 days. 30.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the first quarter worth $54,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hallador Energy by 30.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hallador Energy by 46.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

