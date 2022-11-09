Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) PT Raised to $62.00 at JMP Securities

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at JMP Securities from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 35.28% from the stock’s previous close.

HALO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

Shares of HALO opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $52.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The business had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,339,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,955,000 after buying an additional 266,226 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,520,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,903,000 after purchasing an additional 45,885 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,185,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,149,000 after purchasing an additional 257,536 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,368 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,956,000 after buying an additional 95,215 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

