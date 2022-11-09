Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.16 billion-$6.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.42 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.95-1.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. B. Riley lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CL King lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.59. 525,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,376,261. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $18.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Hanesbrands

In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.1% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 132,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 44,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading

