Hardide (LON:HDD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.50

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.98 ($0.17), with a volume of 17809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.17).

Hardide Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £8.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 21.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.86.

Hardide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells advanced tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix composite coatings in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. Its products are used in various industries, including energy, aerospace, flow control, power generation, and precision engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hardide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.