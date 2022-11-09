Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) PT Lowered to C$53.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HDIUF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hardwoods Distribution has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.92.

Hardwoods Distribution Price Performance

OTCMKTS HDIUF remained flat at $19.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

