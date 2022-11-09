Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Harley-Davidson to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.14.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $45.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $46.08.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN bought 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $1,002,705.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 508,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,815,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $238,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,974,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,496,000 after purchasing an additional 54,609 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.