Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $151.00 million-$165.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.68 million. Harmonic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.49-$0.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.33.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of HLIT stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 49,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

Insider Activity

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.27 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.80%. Harmonic’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 149,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $2,108,178.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 298,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,964.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 149,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $2,108,178.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 298,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,964.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,420 shares of company stock valued at $4,516,904 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,932,000 after buying an additional 1,349,242 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,773,000 after buying an additional 437,146 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 1,906.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 277,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 263,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,891,964 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,027,000 after purchasing an additional 247,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 432.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 247,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 200,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.