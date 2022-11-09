HC Wainwright Trims Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Target Price to $48.00

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CERE. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $44.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,511,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,910,445. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,520 shares of company stock worth $3,154,847. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $410,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 65.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 109.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

