HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,848 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 633,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE HCA opened at $211.67 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.10.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,930. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

