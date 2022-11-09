Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Trading 0.2% Higher

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 9,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 56,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,309,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 542,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 51,649 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 492,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 183,363 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 484,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 149,505 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,036,000.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Company Profile

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe.

