Hedron Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Hedron has a total market cap of $100.88 million and $558,563.00 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hedron has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00561352 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4,637.81 or 0.29239929 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000372 BTC.

About Hedron

Hedron launched on February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official website is hedron.pro. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

