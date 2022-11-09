Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $207.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.12 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Helios Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.85-$4.05 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.85-4.05 EPS.

HLIO stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.30. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,687. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.18. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $114.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,123,000 after buying an additional 94,638 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,631,000 after purchasing an additional 46,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,702,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,124,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

