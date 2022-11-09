Henderson Diversified Income Trust (LON:HDIV) Shares Down 1.9%

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66.40 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 67.70 ($0.78). 266,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 380,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.79).

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £123.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,128.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 65.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 68.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Henderson Diversified Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

