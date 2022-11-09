Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.21

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €62.21 ($62.21) and traded as high as €63.00 ($63.00). Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €62.48 ($62.48), with a volume of 433,489 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €60.00 ($60.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($49.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($67.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($65.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($65.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €62.22.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

