Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Up 34.3% Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $153.35 million and $795,018.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.20 or 0.00024006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 34.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,539.43 or 1.00308741 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009000 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007884 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00046339 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00041706 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00023631 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 83.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00229748 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.2608575 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $778,545.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.