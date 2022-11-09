Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Trading Up 6.2%

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.61 and last traded at $67.61. Approximately 2,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 85,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Heska to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Heska from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.21. The stock has a market cap of $731.47 million, a PE ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $64.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.26 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Heska by 47.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,948,000 after purchasing an additional 108,574 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Heska during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,061,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Heska during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,346,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Heska by 393.9% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 55,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 44,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heska during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,739,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.