HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $37,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 680.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ASML by 131.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 88 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 78.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($960.00) to €920.00 ($920.00) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($480.00) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.18.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $8.49 on Wednesday, hitting $495.10. The company had a trading volume of 32,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,455. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $454.06 and a 200-day moving average of $503.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $881.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

