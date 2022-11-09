HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 7.6% during the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,537,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.7 %

BlackRock stock traded down $11.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $674.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,435. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $616.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $635.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.31.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

