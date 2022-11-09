HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in FedEx by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in FedEx by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in FedEx by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in FedEx by 5,110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,116,000 after acquiring an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $159.53. 50,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,642. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.21. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.84.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

