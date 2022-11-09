Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.69 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 40.47% and a return on equity of 27.07%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

