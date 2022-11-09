Holo (HOT) Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Holo (HOT) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Holo has a market capitalization of $293.09 million and $42.02 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Holo has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Holo

Holo’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official website is holochain.org.

Buying and Selling Holo

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript.”

