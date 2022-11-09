Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $940.00 million-$990.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $965.85 million. Hologic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

Hologic Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of HOLX stock traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $72.11. 48,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $80.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.15.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.18.

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 110.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 995,854 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 246.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,730,000 after purchasing an additional 654,628 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 92.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,901,000 after purchasing an additional 626,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 92.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,274,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,349,000 after purchasing an additional 611,486 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

