Home Capital Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Home Capital Group Stock Performance

Home Capital Group stock opened at C$24.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$942.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$23.82 and a 1 year high of C$46.92.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$41.83.

Insider Activity

Home Capital Group Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.19, for a total value of C$27,187.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 646 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,562.80.

(Get Rating)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.