Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.79

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.79 and traded as low as $18.42. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 2,912 shares traded.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts, as well as non-interest-bearing demand, NOW, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

