Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.16-$3.16 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $128.89 billion-$128.89 billion.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HMC traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 46,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,101. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $29.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.91 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honda Motor

HMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Honda Motor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 131.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,258,000 after acquiring an additional 73,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the period. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

