Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (TSE:HYI) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (TSE:HYI – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.59 and last traded at C$7.58. Approximately 11,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 10,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.56.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.85.

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.0459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%.

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc provides a non-leveraged high-yield corporate fixed-income portfolio with a limited term structure that will liquidate on or about September 30, 2025.

The fund seeks high income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

