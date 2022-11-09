Hornby (LON:HRN) Trading Down 3.2%

Hornby PLC (LON:HRN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.46 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 27.60 ($0.32). Approximately 1,442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 31,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.33).

Hornby Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 28.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 29.43. The firm has a market cap of £50.94 million and a PE ratio of 2,900.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

About Hornby

(Get Rating)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, sourcing, and distribution of hobby and interactive products in the United Kingdom, the United State, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe. It offers products under various categories, including playtrains, mystery boxes, hobby bundles, train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and wagon packs, coaches and coach packs, parts and spares, track pieces and extension packs, crossing, signal and accessory packs, traditional analogue control, digital command control, software products, building accessory packs, platform and bridges, people and animals, and paints and weathering powders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hornby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hornby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.