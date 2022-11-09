Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.39-$1.41 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HWM. Vertical Research lowered their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.34. 3,050,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,785. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $84,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $200,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $208,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.