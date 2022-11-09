H&R Block, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($1.54) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) – Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H&R Block in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.55). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS.

H&R Block Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $40.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average is $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.60.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

H&R Block declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,989. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

