Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hub Group to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.40.

HUBG opened at $79.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average of $74.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $89.61.

In related news, Director Gary Yablon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 143.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,078,000 after purchasing an additional 474,074 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 400,916 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 191.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 112,746 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 318.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 110,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,019,000 after acquiring an additional 92,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

