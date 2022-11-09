Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $25.00-$25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $25.03. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $37.00-$37.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $569.78.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $560.06. 7,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $505.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $571.30.

Humana Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Humana

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 101.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 16.0% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 33.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.