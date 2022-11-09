Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering lowered Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered Huntsman from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Huntsman from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.81.

Huntsman Price Performance

HUN stock opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.59.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Insider Activity at Huntsman

In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

