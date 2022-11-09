Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-$3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.
HURN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of HURN stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,574. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 39.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at $288,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
